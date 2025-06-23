First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

