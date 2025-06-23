Synergy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 3,496.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,861,000 after buying an additional 1,136,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 385,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 506,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

