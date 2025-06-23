Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.