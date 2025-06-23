Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.42 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

