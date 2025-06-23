Crews Bank & Trust Invests $37,000 in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,309,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $73,124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,607,000 after acquiring an additional 542,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,994,000 after acquiring an additional 210,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewJersey Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. NewJersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

