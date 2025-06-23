Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE SYY opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

