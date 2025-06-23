Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,300 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2%

ESS opened at $284.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

