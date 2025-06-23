3,400 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 74,659 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GMED opened at $57.80 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.