Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $219,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $182.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

