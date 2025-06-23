First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

