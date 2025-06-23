Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,162.40. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,499 shares of company stock valued at $37,960,957 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.23 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.