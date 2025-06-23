Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE NOC opened at $497.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $422.69 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $1,856,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,505,490. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

