Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $73.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

