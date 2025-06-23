Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,480. This represents a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. The trade was a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,441.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,411.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,349.77. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,488.54. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

