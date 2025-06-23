Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $279,159,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $227,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $198.75 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

