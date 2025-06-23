Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7%

AFL opened at $103.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

