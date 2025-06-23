Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nucor Trading Down 1.7%
Nucor stock opened at $124.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
