Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $195.47 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.82 and its 200-day moving average is $196.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

