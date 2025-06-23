Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.