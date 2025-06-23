Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Centerra Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Centerra Gold by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centerra Gold by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $299.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

