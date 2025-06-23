Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $69,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 34.7% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 17.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 291.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.
ONEOK Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.
ONEOK Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.