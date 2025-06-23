Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lennar by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Lennar by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE LEN opened at $106.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $187.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

