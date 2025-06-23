Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $141.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

