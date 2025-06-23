Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 350.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.54.

Shares of FDX opened at $225.78 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

