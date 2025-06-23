Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

