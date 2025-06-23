Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $649,883,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,701,000 after purchasing an additional 814,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $66,962,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,934,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.