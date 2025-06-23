2,100 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,346,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $395,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,382.12. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,952.64. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,500 shares of company stock worth $23,190,720. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

