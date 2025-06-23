Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CARR opened at $70.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

