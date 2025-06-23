Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $282,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $306.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,701 shares in the company, valued at $18,036,588.10. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total value of $337,028.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,865.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $7,553,769. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

