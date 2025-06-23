Inlight Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBIL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

