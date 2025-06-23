Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price at $2.91

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.91.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on iQIYI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI Trading Up 0.6%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 393,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,667,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 756,552 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $988.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.