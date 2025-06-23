10,575 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDU opened at $23.17 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

