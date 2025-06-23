Crews Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Crews Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $330,655.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,454.54. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.88 per share, with a total value of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,464.64. This trade represents a 28.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,491 shares of company stock worth $235,674. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBTB. Wall Street Zen cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

