Crews Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $190.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

