713 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $840,286,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

HCA opened at $377.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

