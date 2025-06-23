Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $365,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $94.76 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

