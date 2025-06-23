Crews Bank & Trust Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4,326.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 157,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPYD stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $47.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

