Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.39.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

