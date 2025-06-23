Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTLK. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Get Oncobiologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.71 on Monday. Oncobiologics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncobiologics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Oncobiologics by 1,329.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 174,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oncobiologics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncobiologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncobiologics by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oncobiologics by 34,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncobiologics

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.