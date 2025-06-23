Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $0.58 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 85,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

