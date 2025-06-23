Brokerages Set Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) PT at $7.00

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.92.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Further Reading
