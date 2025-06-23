Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Sells $131,220.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Patent sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $131,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,196.63. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance
MCB opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $694.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
