Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Sells $131,220.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Robert C. Patent sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $131,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,196.63. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MCB opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $694.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

