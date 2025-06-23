Insider Buying: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Director Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) Director Rolf Stangl acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,082.36. This represents a 17.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rolf Stangl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Rolf Stangl purchased 4,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REYN

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.