Insider Buying: Inca Minerals Limited (ASX:ICG) Insider Acquires A$89,018.03 in Stock

Inca Minerals Limited (ASX:ICG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Taylor bought 12,716,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,018.03 ($57,430.99).

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Inca Minerals Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Riqueza project located in Peru. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

