Daniel Wendler Sells 1,245 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,245 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,331.19. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Friday, June 13th, Daniel Wendler sold 884 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $38,471.68.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Daniel Wendler sold 4,953 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $212,335.11.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Daniel Wendler sold 1,619 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $69,471.29.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $189,038.98.

Flex Stock Down 0.3%

FLEX opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $46.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.