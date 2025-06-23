Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Sells $139,104.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $139,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,358.56. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74. Core Molding Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 349,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 50,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

