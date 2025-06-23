Insider Selling: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CEO Sells $178,289.78 in Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total value of $178,289.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,438.34. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $180,806.02.

On Friday, May 2nd, Rafael Santana sold 68,833 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $13,195,286.10.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $163,972.02.

Shares of WAB opened at $200.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $147.66 and a 1 year high of $210.88.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wabtec from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,057 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,509,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

