Head-To-Head Contrast: NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) versus Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Global Partners has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Partners and NGL Energy Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Partners $17.16 billion 0.11 $94.98 million $3.15 17.27 NGL Energy Partners $3.47 billion 0.18 $39.37 million ($0.59) -7.93

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Partners and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Partners 0.76% 21.10% 3.57% NGL Energy Partners 0.75% -47.87% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Partners and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 NGL Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Global Partners presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Global Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Partners is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Global Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Global Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Partners beats NGL Energy Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, and residual oil to home heating oil and propane retailers and wholesale distributors. This segment also transports the products by railcars, barges, trucks and/or pipelines. Its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. The Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. The company is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. Global Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and transportation services through pipelines. The Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 24 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and nine common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.