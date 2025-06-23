Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $20.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAHC shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $967.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

