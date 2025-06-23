Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. Halma has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

